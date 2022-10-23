Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Centene were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.19. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.