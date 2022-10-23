Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 249.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $156.32 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

