Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 9,300 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 356.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after acquiring an additional 923,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $71.35 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

