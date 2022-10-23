ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

