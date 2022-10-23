Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after buying an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

KEYS stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

