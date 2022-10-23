Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Match Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,894 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

