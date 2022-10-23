Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

