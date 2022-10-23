Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

