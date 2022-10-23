Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $34.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.