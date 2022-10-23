Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $10,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

