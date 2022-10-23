Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,855.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $1,455,846. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

NYSE:BE opened at $16.69 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.