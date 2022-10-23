Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Assurant were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 68.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $1,845,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.76 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

