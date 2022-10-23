Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,749 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roblox were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $362,598,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 21.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,829,172 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup upped their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

