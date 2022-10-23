Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

