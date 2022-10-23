O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

O2Micro International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.65. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in O2Micro International by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

