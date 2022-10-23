Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRCC. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

MRCC stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.17. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 277.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

