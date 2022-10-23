Morgan Stanley Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $72.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NDAQ. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 17.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 16.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

