Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $92.95 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

