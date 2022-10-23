StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.3 %

NAII opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

