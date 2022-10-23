Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $84.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.21.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

