OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $28.88 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

