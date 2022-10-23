Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

