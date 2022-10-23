Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $96.18 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $96,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 501,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 201,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 66,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

