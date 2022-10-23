OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

ONCS stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 653.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

