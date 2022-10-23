Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.86.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 3.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 297,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 286,609 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 187,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.