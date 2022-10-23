Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

