Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $375.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.20 and a 200 day moving average of $400.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.