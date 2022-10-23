Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

