Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.64 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $3,536,958 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

