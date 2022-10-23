Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYMX stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $96,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

