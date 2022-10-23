Piper Sandler Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $38.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

nCino Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,257 shares of company stock valued at $915,884. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

