Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Marten Transport by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.