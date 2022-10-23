Piper Sandler Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $130.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.69.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.50. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 170.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 131,064 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 197.1% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

