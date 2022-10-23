Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NVCN opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Stories

