Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Crown Point Energy Inc. passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as low as C$0.26. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Crown Point Energy last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.48 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

