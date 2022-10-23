Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.35.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.