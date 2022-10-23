Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,572,727 shares changing hands.

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resources

In other news, insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

