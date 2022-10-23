Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $4.94. Origin Materials shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 786,170 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Origin Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $731.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,989 shares of company stock worth $1,425,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Origin Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

