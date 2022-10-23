iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.03

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.03 and traded as low as $23.58. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 59,458 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

