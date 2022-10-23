QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.87

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.87 and traded as low as $27.00. QNB shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

QNB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.15%.

QNB Dividend Announcement

About QNB

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

