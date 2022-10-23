2,895 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 242.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.93 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

