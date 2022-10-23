2,895 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 242.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.93 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

