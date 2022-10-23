Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.82

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.82 and traded as low as $23.19. Atlanticus shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 55,808 shares changing hands.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $347.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.53 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 65.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $718,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 82.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

