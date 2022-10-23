Morgan Stanley Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $105.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 115,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

