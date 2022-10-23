Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $1,734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $227,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

