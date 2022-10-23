Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,310 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in KE by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in KE by 706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 726,097 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of BEKE opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -1.85.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

