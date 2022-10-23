Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.86

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $14.00. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 411,306 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Raymond James began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

