Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.67

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.67 and traded as low as $12.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 37,546 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 191,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 249,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 173,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

