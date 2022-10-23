Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.67

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.67 and traded as low as $12.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 37,546 shares trading hands.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.