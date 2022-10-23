DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.00

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.08. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 4,240 shares changing hands.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
