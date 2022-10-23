DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.00

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.08. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 4,240 shares changing hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

