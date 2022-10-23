Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $1.69. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 18,271 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
