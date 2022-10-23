NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as low as C$11.42. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 115,463 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22. The company has a market cap of C$865.14 million and a PE ratio of -13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NFI Group Dividend Announcement

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -47.33%.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.